Apple warns all iPhone owners over dangerous laser mistake that ‘could injure eyes and skin’ – don’t risk ignoring alert

IPHONE customers have been warned that lasers contained in the devices could cause skin and eye injury.

Our iPhones are equipped with sophisticated laser systems, even though you may not be aware of it.

1 Warning to iPhone owners about the dangers of lasers inside their device that could cause damage to eyes and skin Credit: Getty

Sensory lasers are included in iPhone 7 or later. TrueDepth cameras system and LiDAR also have them.

If you have an iPhone that’s from the Pro range of the iPhone 12 or above or even an iPad Pro, then you’ll have a LiDAR scanner.

LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging. It is located at the bottom left of the panel.

What does LiDAR do?

LiDAR lasers can be used to measure distance and depth.

They can also be used to help our iPhone’s auto-focus process more accurately and quickly.

In fact, Apple says that iPhones with LiDAR can focus up to six times faster than phones without – even in low-light conditions.

DANGERS OFLASERS

However, technology advances can lead to problems.

If your iPhone’s lasers fail to work properly, the device will automatically be turned off for safety purposes.

This prevents the laser’s further malfunction.

The device will send you a message letting you know that your laser system has been disabled.

For service, contact Apple Authorized Service Providers or Apple.

Apple advised users not to attempt to repair the laser or take it to a place that isn’t credible.

Apple claimed that improper repair, modification or use of non-genuine Apple parts in laser systems could prevent safety mechanisms functioning correctly and can cause dangerous exposure and injury to eyes and skin. Site.

It’s not common for this to happen, so most iPhone users will never experience their lasers being disabled.