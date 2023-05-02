Hunter Biden wants child support cut as president snubs granddaughter

Hunter Biden was in Arkansas for an important child support hearing. The courthouse had a high level of security.

Secret Service agents flanked the entrance of Joe Biden’s son on Monday.

Biden wants to reduce the amount of child support that he pays his love child Navy, who is 4 years old.

The child’s mother, Lunden Roberts, accuses Biden of hiding his income and posing as a destitute artist in her most recent court filing.

“He travels the world on the most comfortable airplane in existence — Air Force One,” reads the filing. The filing also states that “he has some of most expensive attorneys in the entire world.”

Biden first met Roberts when she danced at a Washington, D.C., strip club. Roberts gave birth in 2018 to a baby girl named Navy.

In his autobiography, he writes about his decision to initially deny that the child is his.

Biden’s 2021 autobiography, Beautiful Things, states: “I will later contest in court this woman from Arkansas that had a newborn in 2018 who claims the child is mine.” I had no memory of our meeting.

A DNA test confirmed Biden is indeed the girl’s father, and he began paying monthly child support of $20,000 in 2020.

Navy Biden, a 4-year-old girl from the Biden household, has been neglected by her parents. Now they are hoping that their father will pay a lower child support amount.

Unlike her six cousins on her father’s side, Navy has never met her grandparents, or gone to the White House, and just last week failed to even get a mention when the president was asked about his grandchildren.

He then named his late son Beau’s two children with Hunter Biden and Hallie, Hunter’s ex-wife, as Natalie, Finnegan, or Maisy. His late son Beau had two children, Natalie and Robert II. They were born to his deceased wife and Hunter Biden’s former ex-wife Hallie. He then skipped Navy (4 years old) and named his second grandchild as Beau Jr. Hunter’s 3 year-old son, with Melissa Cohen.

Abbe Lore tells Inside Edition, “It’s ridiculous that the president didn’t acknowledge his grandkid who looked just like him.” That’s sad.

Hunter Biden was ordered to hand over his five-year tax return and appear at a deposition in the next month.