Geoffrey Hinton: Who is he and why has he left Google?

A FORMER employee of Google has warned against the dangers that artificial intelligence can pose.

Hinton, known as “the Godfather of AI,” confirmed to the world in 2023 that he left his prominent position at Google. Now many are curious about why.

2 Geoffrey Hinton has been called the “Godfather AI” Credit: Getty

Geoffrey Hinton – Who Is He?

Geoffrey Everest Hinton was born December 6, 1947 in Wimbledon (London, United Kingdom) as a British/Canadian cognitive scientist and computer scientists.

It is likely that he’s best-known for his artificial intelligence work, which made news in 2012 when he introduced technology with his University of Toronto Graduate students. This later formed the basis for this field.

At the time, his work was widely recognized and it later won the 2018 Association for Computer Machinery Turning Award, which is often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of computing.”

Hinton, along with fellow computer scientists Yann LeCun and Yoshua Bingio received the award.

Hinton began working on AI in the 1980s, when he worked as a professor of computer science.

Geoffrey Hinton: Why did he leave Google?

Hinton has been working with his AI technology for Google since 2000. He quit in 2023 and speaks now about the possible dangers that his lifetime work can cause.

“I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have,” he told The New York Times In an interview

AI, according to some, is the greatest technological breakthrough in history. But others, such as Hinton, think it may be dangerous for society.

“It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things,” Hinton explained.

“…Take a look at what happened five years ago. Then, take the differences and spread them forward. That’s scary.”

Chatbots like ChatGPT, have been gaining in popularity in recent years. Users are also noticing an increased presence of these programs, especially on Snapchat. Snapchat released their My AI program back in 2023.

Other programs are now also capable of creating images and videos, and one of Hinton’s biggest concerns is that someone might “not be able to know what is true anymore.”

The New York Times reports that Hinton is also concerned about the possibility of AI taking away paralegals and translators.

“It takes away the drudge work,” he said. “It might take away more than that.”

You can also find out more about the following: TweetHinton claimed that he quit Google to be able to speak freely about “the risks” without worrying about the effect it might have on his company. He claims the firm has “acted responsibly.”

2 Geoffrey Hinton warns users of the dangers AI Credit: Getty

Geoffrey Hinton net worth:

Hinton, who has had a successful career in tech over the past few decades, is able to accumulate a considerable fortune.

Hinton is yet to reveal his exact net worth, although some online sources claim it could be up to $10million.

The estimate is based on his AI and other ventures.

The New York Times reported that Google paid $44million for a company created by Hinton and students, leading to chatbots such as ChatGPT or Google Bard.