The tan my wife had made her happy, but slowly destroyed her.

A DYING mum of two wanted pictures of her “blackened and bloodied” diseased ear to be posted on the door of every sunbed shop to prevent anyone else from going through what she and her family suffered.

It was Anthea Smith’s dying wish for a total ban on sunbeds, after skin cancer claimed her life in 2021.

6 Anthea Smith, who began using sunbeds at the age of 14, became addicted to them. Focus Features

6 A red lump was found on the ear of a woman, initially misdiagnosed as warts, but it turned out that she had skin cancer. Focus Features

6 Anthea’s husband Ste, (middle) and son Robbie (left), have spoken about the hardships she endured to help others. Focus Features

6 Anthea asked that photos of the diseased ear on her be placed in sunbed stores across Britain to serve as a warning.

After a sunbed habit that began at 14, her cancer spread from her ear to the brain and lungs.

Ste and their two sons are devastated by her death, aged 45, on August 8.

Ste, 55, of Wigan says:

“It was heart breaking to see the way it destroyed her, little by little.

“It was her dying wish to save other lives and that is why I am speaking out.”

Anthea, a social worker and counsellor who began sunbathing at the age of 14, is a counselor.

In exchange for her help in the beauty salon, she was given free access to a sunbed.

She began to use sunbeds every day.

Anthea and Ste met when they were 18 years old and had two children: Harry (now 23) and Robbie (now 21).

She was a hairdresser, beautician who continued to use sunbeds.

At 35 years old, she discovered a large red bump on her ear that doctors at first dismissed as wart.

After five more years, she finally was diagnosed with Melanoma.

The damage was now extensive, so her left ear needed to be completely removed.

After two lengthy operations, she underwent 32 radiotherapy treatments in 2016, before receiving a prosthetic.

The hole left behind by the ear was so large that she was unable to hear and had difficulty with her balance.

Her tinnitus remained permanent, and her numbness was also left.

Ste: “At first, it was difficult for Anthea. She felt alien.” “But she was strong and determined.”

Hopes dashed

After a trip to Australia, they bought a car and an addition for their home.

Anthea was diagnosed with cancer in her lungs, brain and breasts.

Ste: “The bad news was devasting. She was told that her life expectancy would be a matter of months.

“Anthea, as always, was very practical. She recorded video diaries, chose music for her funeral and left us messages about the dangers sunbeds.

Melanoma: What you need to know The NHS recommends that you see your GP immediately if any of the following signs are present: You have a mole whose size, colour or shape has changed

If you’ve got a mole which is painful or itchy

If you notice a mole is inflamed and bleeding, or it’s crusty.

You have an unusual or new mark that is not going away even after several weeks

If you notice a dark spot under the nail and it’s not due to an injury, then this is a sign of a problem. It’s much easier to cure melanoma when it is detected early. Source: NHS

The last thing she wanted was for a picture to be displayed in every sunbed store, similar to the warnings about cancer on cigarettes.

It was her goal to educate people about the dangers of sunbeds.

Anthea became close friends with Gill Nuttall during her illness. Melanoma UKShe continues to raise awareness and support her family.

Gill: “Anthea’s determination to raise awareness about the dangers associated with sunbeds was inspiring.

“She was not afraid to challenge anyone regarding the safety of them.

“She would often use social media to warn other young people about what had happened to her.

“As painful as it was for her to see the photos of her surgery, she would never shy away from allowing them to be seen.

We went into a school once to talk to some students getting ready for the prom.

“It’s safe to say that they went away to book spray tans after meeting Anth.

“She wasn’t only an ambassador of Melanoma UK for me, she was also a close friend. I miss her.

6 Harry was left devastated after his mother, a mum of two, died. Focus Features