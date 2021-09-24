Hunky actor is unrecognisable after he’s transformed into an OAP for new film

BENEDICT Cumberbatch is utterly recognisable as he transforms into an OAP for new film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

The Hollywood star plays the role of the title character in this biopic, which is based on the life of the British artist from the late 1800s through the 1930s.

5 Benedict Cumberbatch looks unrecognisable as an OAP in new film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Image Credits: TNI Press

5 The 45-year-old plays the British artist throughout his life Image Credits: The Mega Agency

The film centres on Wain as on he supports his family and eventually falls in love with Emily, played by Claire Foy, while capturing the “ridiculous, frightened and brave” nature of cats.

New trailer shows that the 45-year old Marvel actor is far removed from his young, clean-cut look on the red carpet.

The teaser shows him changing into an OAP in one scene. This is thanks to his prosthetics and a thick grey wig.

The film also stars Andrea Riseborough, Aimee Lou Wood, Richard Ayoade, Taika Waititi, Nick Cave and Olivia Colman.

It will be released in UK cinemas next year, while the film will debut in US cinemas on October 22.

Benedict underwent a major transformation recently for the role of The Power Of The Dog on Netflix.

Netflix released a trailer showing Phil Burbank, a Hollywood star, in a more rugged role as a cowboy.

Benedict has done away with his typically clean-cut look for the new movie and is instead rocking a very rugged beard and cowboy chaps as he shows off his ranching skills.

The film, which is an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, also stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Set in the wild west in 1925 Montana, Benedict stars as the “brutally beguiling” Phil who rules the land through intimidation alongside his more sensitive brother, George.

The wealthy rancher appears to have a very cold heart when it comes to love – and torments his brother’s (Jesse Plemons) new wife, Rose, (Kirsten Dunst) and son, a widow whom he brings to the family ranch much to Phil’s dismay.

The emotional storm soon turns when Phil takes his young son under his wing. It leaves others questioning whether this is a tactic to soften Phil or an attempt to turn the tables on him.

It is already expected that the movie will be a major contender for the Academy Awards and Oscars.

Benedict has already been awarded the TIFF Tribute Actor Award by the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. This award will be presented to Benedict after the film’s world premiere at Venice International Film Festival in September.

The Power Of The Dog will be streamed in select cinemas starting in November and then on Netflix beginning in December 1.

5 The Hollywood star plays the title character in the biopic based on the forgotten British artist’s life from the late 1800s to the 1930s

5 Benedict recently underwent a transformation for his role in The Power of the Dog Image Credits: AP

5 Marvel fans know Benedict as Dr Strange Image Credits: Disney

Benedict Cumberbatch transforms into rugged cowboy in first trailer for Netflix Western The Power of The Dog