Queen Of The Universe Season 1 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Like its parent show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the new “Queen of the Universe” is also an unscripted reality competition show for drag performers. The new show does not feature lip-synching, which is a long-standing tradition on the original. These drags need to be able and willing to sing!

“Universe” This international singing contest is similar to a drag Eurovision Song Contest. World of Wonder also produces this show, which brings together drag performers all over the globe to compete for a global crown. According to Vulture, it’s being promoted as “a singing competition like no other.” And while the same is being said about Fox’s new show “Alter Ego,” it may well be true for both shows.

“With ‘Queen of the Universe,’ we are going global as we create the first annual international singing competition to finally answer the question which country has the best drag queen,” said President of MTV Entertainment Chris McCarthy (per Futon Critic), while announcing the “All Stars” series’ move to Paramount+. “‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a global phenomenon and we are thrilled to bring ‘All Stars’ to Paramount+ as we expand our reality offerings.”

Drag performers have been a part of Eurovision history for years, including Austrian performer Conchita Wurst and Verka Serduchka from Ukraine. And if “Universe” promises performances like this, we can’t wait to see it.