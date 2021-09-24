CLEANING fanatics rave about 99p product which leaves EVERYTHING in their house sparkling

A CLEANING influencer has raved about the 99p product that leaves everything in her home sparkling clean.

If you don’t enjoy long-winded cleaning tasks, then this hack is a must-try – it’s quick, easy, and is purse-friendly. This product can be used to clean all of your home.

4 Becky shared her hack for cleaning her entire home with white vinegar Credit: TikTok/@cleanwithbekxx

4 Becky fills the washing up brush with white vinegar Credit: TikTok/@cleanwithbekxx

Posting to her TikTok account under the username @cleanwithbekxx, Becky Murphy recommends using white vinegar – which can be picked up from any home store for around 99p – to clean your home.

This can be combined with a washing-up wand, such as a Dishmatic Dish Sponge with a handle that can be picked up at stores like Wilko for under £2, or simply used with a normal sponge.

Becky shows you five different ways to clean your home with the vinegar solution in the viral video.

First, she demonstrates how she uses vinegar to wipe her windowsills to keep fruit flies out of her home.

The vinegar can be used to clean her windows. This will ensure streak-free results.

Becky also uses this method to remove stubborn stains. Simply scrub the paintwork gently and it will leave her walls streak-free.

Next, you can use vinegar to clean metal surfaces like a letterbox. The result is a shiny letterbox.

Becky also shares her experience with white vinegar, which she used to clean her washing machine. This removes any detergent residue.

TikTok users couldn’t get over the smart cleaning hack, with many excited to try the hack for themselves or sharing other ways that they use the same method to clean their homes.

One user commented: “Also descales kettles and bottle sterilisers”

Another user commented: “game changer!!!”

Some users were worried about the smell of the white vinegar and how strong it would be in their homes, while others didn’t care as long as the smart hack had the desired effect.

One user commented: “I got my brush from Wilko.. Only £1.20.. this is a brilliant idea. I don’t care if it smells, as long as it works”.

One commented: “The washing machine clean did it for me”.

4 The TikTok ‘cleanfluencer’ uses the brush to clean her walls Credit: TikTok/@cleanwithbekxx

4 Becky also uses the hack to clean her windows Credit: TikTok/@cleanwithbekxx

