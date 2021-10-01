Zak Bagans Answers Your Burning Ghost Adventures Queries

I soon realized that I’m probably not the only person curious about this, so I reached out to Bagans himself to answer all of my burning ghost-hunting questions. Not only did Bagans agree to the interview, but he was blunt and honest about his quest to investigate the paranormal.

Even if your skeptical, I invite to have a closer look at Bagans’ chat. You may be surprised by what you discover.

E! News:What do you think the paranormal is that continues to amaze audiences?

Zak Bagans: The paranormal is a mystery, and people are drawn to mysteries because it’s a thrill. Each of us has an intelligent mind and a consciousness. We all sit together and consider life. We all remember the experiences we had with our loved ones who have passed away. And we don’t want it to be that way. There are many more. There are so many mysteries that scientists can’t explain, with a lot of things, and the afterlife is one of those things.

With everyone having an iPhone these days, I believe that everybody has a ghost-hunting tool in their pocket or purse at all times. They have a camera, an audio recorder, ghost apps, and all that. They also have a wider platform for sharing their experiences.