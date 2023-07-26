Hulk Hogan announces engagement to Sky Daily. WWE legend shares touching story of how he proposed in a big moment.

HULK HOGAN announced to Sky Daily that he was engaged in a video that revealed how he proposed.

In a speech that was greeted with wild applause, the pro wrestler revealed his exciting news.

Hulk shocked his fans when he revealed that he was marrying Sky.

The U.S. Sun has exclusive access to the announcement made by WWE legend, John Cena. He announced it while giving a wedding speech for his friend Corin Nemec.

Sky revealed to him that she was the one who he had proposed to on her birthday.

He revealed the details of his latest lover’s speech in a private Instagram post.

The clip shows Hulk standing in front of his bride to be, with his microphone and a microscopic camera.

Former WWE wrestler wore his bandana and black t-shirt, while the woman wore an off-white tube-top.

Hulk spoke to an audience member at the very end of his address. “I’m guessing because, when you were married, you gave your bouquet to her. This makes her the next.

Sky was the one who said yes to my marriage proposal. Her birthday is last Thursday.

Hulk himself has yet to share the news.

HULK’S HISTORY

She has married two times in her past.

Linda Claridge, his wife, had two kids with him: Brooke (35) and Nick (32).

Together, the family starred in Hogan Knows Best on VH1.

The couple divorced after 26 years.

Hulk and Jennifer McDaniel tied the knot in 2010 before splitting up again in 2021.

Hulk and Sky also appeared backstage in Bret Michaels’ concert on February 20, 2022.

Hulk confirmed on Twitter that Jennifer and he had officially separated a short while after these photos were released.

He wrote, “Yo Maniacs, just to be clear, those Facebook and Instagram photos are me and Sky. I’m officially divorced. Sorry, I thought everyone knew. Love my Maniacs4Life,” at the time.

Since then, they have kept their romance low-key and rarely posted pictures together.

Hulk and Sky first appeared on a Photo by They were pictured together on a beach trip in June.

He captioned the post: “Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH.”

ALL ABOUT SKI

Sky, as her Instagram bio indicates, is a certified yoga instructor.

Her social media profiles have been made private after she became involved with Hulk.

Before she did that, however, her bio read: “I help Small Business Owners plan & organize finances.”

Sky is a lot like Hulk. She has kids with a former partner.

She is not publicly known, but the identity of the three members are.

