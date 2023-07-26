How to stay safe after Asian hornets are spotted near a British seaside resort

Experts have sent out an urgent alert after the ‘killer hornets’ were seen in a town on the coast.

The dangerous pests have already stung ten people on the Channel Islands last week and have now been seen in Plymouth in Devon.

1 The latest warning from officials about Asian hornets

Fears of invasion prompted a new warning to the public.

Asian hornets are the largest of their species in the world, and were once dubbed “murder hornets” from the aggressive attacks they carry out on other hives, wiping them out in hours.

The bees decapitate wasps and hornets to use their bodies as food for the young.

To attack larger prey, the giant hornets use their powerful venomous stain, equivalent to a snake’s venom. Victims have compared it to being struck by a sharp metal prong.

According to experts, if nests are not destroyed soon, they might spread throughout the UK.

DEFRA said today more alien bugs were found on the mainland, including in Plymouth and Kent. The news has fueled fears that they may be spreading.

One was reportedly found attacking honeybees near a solar wax extraction machine.

The killer bug has been a source of concern for 10 people who were attacked in Jersey, Channel Islands last week.

Chief Plant and Bee Officer at Defra Healthy Alternatives Officer Nicola Spence explained: “By ensuring possible sightings are reported as soon as possible, it will allow us to take quick and effective actions to eradicate the Asian hornets threat.

It is for this reason that we work quickly to investigate and locate any nests.

While the Asian hornet does not pose a greater danger to human beings You can also read about health Enjoy a better experience than others Wasps Honey bees and other beneficial insects can suffer damage from hornets or wasps.

Please continue to keep an eye out for Asian hornets. If you see one, please report it online or through the Asian Hornet App.

The nests of Asian hornets are smaller this time of year, but people should still be alert.

The area has been flooded with posters urging people to inspect their vehicles and boats when they return home from abroad.

This sighting has prompted several social media warnings.

Ashgrove Farm in Tavistock posted on Facebook: “If there are bees at your house in Plymouth please inspect them.”

Please check your garden, land or outbuildings for nests.

The Asian Hornet is able to wipe out an entire colony in just a few hours by feeding on live bees or pupae within the hive.

Check under the trailers of your caravans and trailers if you just got back from holiday via the ferry.

Check for nests while walking your dogs or looking at the trees and shrubs in woodlands, parks and other areas.

If you have a boat that is currently moored on the Tamar or was recently craned, check for nests.

You can also contact us directly by sending a message or posting pictures. You can contact us by email or send pictures.

“A The sting The Asian Hornet can be a much worse threat than an Asian Beetle. The sting Do not take risks or put yourself at risk.

The answer is “No, they will not”. The sting “You should not be alarmed or worried if you haven’t been provoked.”