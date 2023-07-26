BBC has announced the full list of Celebrity Race Across The World stars, including GMB and Strictly.

The BBC announced that the Celebrity Race Across The World will feature Good Morning Britain, Strictly and other stars.

After the series ended, the celebs of the BBC program were teased. Now the faces of those taking part are revealed.

3 The BBC has released the list of celebrities participating in Celebrity Race Across The World Credit: Getty

3 Billy Monger, British racing driver and commentator Billy Monger competes with Bonny Paul Harries

From Morocco to Norway each star is accompanied by a relative.

Mel Blatt and her mom Helene will join Alex Beresford of Good Morning Britain as he is joined by Noel Beresford.

Harry Judd (McFly drummer) and Strictly winner Emma Judd are also traveling with him, while Billy Monger is competing against his sister Bonny.

Starting in Marrakech, Morocco, the most north-western country in Africa, and ending in Tromsø, Norway, known as the Arctic capital, the epic journey will span 24 countries and over 10,000 km.

On the route, pairs will race across every culture and landscape that the region has to offer, from the great North African City of Marrakech to the beaches and seaside towns of the Mediterranean to the mighty Alps and unexplored Central Europe to the magical Baltic States and snowy Scandinavia.

In this six-part celebrity version of the much-loved series, the four celebrities and their racing partners will race to a finish line that’s thousands of miles away – without the use of air travel or any trappings of modern-day life.

To succeed, they’ll have to be able to depend on their abilities, ingenuity, cunning and work ethic. With no credit cards, phones, or internet access, and only enough cash to complete the flight to their destination, the passengers will be forced to work hard to get by.

The incredible journey gives a rare insight into celebrities’ relationships and the personalities of their traveling companions.

Alex, 42, said: “I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to do something that we’ve never done before.

It’s an experience that neither of us has ever had before. Also, to just see amazing places. Across continents and across countries, and you’re getting to see everything at ground level, so it’s completely different to just flying over – getting to immerse yourself in different cultures and communities.”

Harry, 37 added, “I did not travel much when I younger. Although I did travel with my band, I had never done backpacking properly and always wanted to.

“I think the same applies for my mum, she always wanted to but started a family when she was 22.”

3 The celebs will each race alongside a relative Credit: PA

Celebrity Race Across the World is scheduled to air on BBC One later in the year.