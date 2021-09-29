Huge Avengers battle might be the biggest ‘Doctor Strange 2’ leak so far

As we get closer to the Spider-Man: No Way Home release, the number of leaks has increased significantly. But that’s not the only exciting MCU multiverse adventure hitting theaters soon. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a March 25th premiere date. The number of Doctor Strange 2 leaks has increased at a steady pace in the past few months, detailing a few unexpected plot elements. The newest Doctor Strange 2 leaks might give us a first look at the crazy Avengers battle in the film. Before we move any further, we’ll point out that massive spoilers follow below. If you hate having surprises ruined, this Multiverse of Madness leak is best to be avoided.

The Doctor Strange 2 rumors

No Way Home is so exciting right now not because it’s a Spider-Man film or because Tom Holland’s Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed in the post-credits of Far From Home. It’s because of the multiverse that Spider-Man 3 is the talk of the town. Fans want to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suit up as the Peter Parker variants from the standalone Sony movies and join Tom Holland in the same Spiderverse movie more than anything.

But the Doctor Strange 2 leaks are even more exciting than the No Way Home rumors. They have always been. In early 2020, we first heard about the plot details for the sequel. According to other reports, the film would include a variety of bizarre cameos including the death of Avengers or the return of X-Men mutants. The movie was shot at a time when Marvel was changing directors several months before it was finished.

Fast forward to the second half of 2021; the Doctor Strange 2 rumors carry a different weight. The principal shooting of the movie was completed months ago and Marvel has already done some of the necessary reshoots.

The X-Men connection

It’s in this context that we got a crazy rumor a few weeks ago that claimed that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) would fight an X-Men from the multiverse in Doctor Strange 2. Early rumors said that Wanda would be one of the film’s anti-heroes, if not an outright villain.

The mutant to fight Wanda would be none other than Charles Xavier’s Professor X. And reports said it would be Patrick Stewart’s version, rather than James McAvoy’s Professor X that will take on the Scarlett Witch.

It didn’t end there. We were told by another story that Wanda would prove so dangerous that Doctor Strange would consider executing her. This would be an impossible decision for the sorcerer — killing a fellow Avenger.

We told them that we have seen Avengers fight each others almost to the death in the past. So the Doctor Strange 2 leak made a lot of sense.

But Wanda, who is still an Avenger at the end of WandaVision, will also fight against X-Men members, not just Avengers teammates.

The new mind-blowing Doctor Strange 2 leak

This brings us to a series of leaked Doctor Strange 2 images that supposedly come from the early phase of the visual effects stage. It all started last week with this strange-looking image:

People claimed it’s a “pre-vis” image showing Professor X in one of the iconic hoverchairs. Some thought it was fake while others thought it might be an Avengers-based game.

But then, over the weekend, this image dropped:

New PRE VIS SHOT LEAK of Charles Xavier and Wanda Maximoff from Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness !!! #DrStrange2 #charlesxavier #professorx #WandaMaximoff pic.twitter.com/eQctoteIf0 — spidy (@gwotahm) September 25, 2021

It has the same “pre-vis hot leak” warning as before. We’re looking at the same Professor X, but this time he’s facing off against Wanda. These might be only 3D renders of Stewart and Olsen, but it’s absolutely clear who each of them is.

The leaks didn’t stop there. A third person posted the following image late on Sunday:

Again, this is supposedly the Avenger who will go rogue in Doctor Strange 2.

Huge grain of salt is advised

The simplest explanation is that none of this is real. Wanda might be one of the movie’s villains, and she might battle X-Men team members in the film. But these images don’t prove any of that.

The fact that multiple sources are leaking these renders is puzzling — well, either that, or someone is using multiple Twitter accounts to disseminate these “pre-vis” screenshots.

On the other hand, we saw many surprising No Way Home leaks in the past few weeks, including images containing unfinished visual effects. Sony filed copyright claims against some of the images to confirm their authenticity. That’s not to say that Marvel will do the same thing with these leaks. At this point, anything is possible. People with knowledge of the Doctor Strange 2 plot might intentionally leak genuine information.