International’ Lead Newbies

NBC won Premiere Week (Sept 20-26) in total viewers and adults 18-49 based on Live+Same Day ratings. The decline in live viewing is evident as only one of the Big 4 broadcast networks reached the 1 adults 18-49 rating, and none even came close to 10,000,000 viewers.

CBS was second in total viewers, led by NCIS, the FBI franchise and Survivor, which Fox was second in the demo on the strength of The Masked Singer and 9-1-1.

On the new series, ABC’s The Wonder Years pulled in the highest 18-49 L+SD average (0.7) while CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i (6.582 million) drew the largest audience, followed closely by the network’s FBI: International (6.427 million).

The biggest live viewership draw is still sports, despite the trend towards downsizing this fall. NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between Green Bay and San Francisco was head and shoulders above the rest of the field during Premiere Week with a 5.6 in 18-49 and 19.7 million total viewers. Despite airing on the low-trafficked Saturday night, ABC’s college football coverage finished second behind Sunday Night Football for the week in the demo.

While SNF fueled NBC’s averages to give the network the largest weekly margin of victory ever for a broadcast network, excluding the 1988 Winter Olympics, the network also ranked as No. Premiere Week with entertainment programming was ranked No. 1 in L+SD total viewers for the first-time since 2001, and the tenth consecutive year for 18-49.

NBC also finished No. 1 for the 52-week season, had the top four dramas of the week in 18-49 – Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Law & Order: SVU, which saw a rare double-digit increases (32% in 18-49, 84% in total viewers) over last year’s premiere. It also had the top unscripted program of the week with The Voice.

PREMIERE WEEK IN 18-49 (ALL PROGRAMMING)

NBC 1.3

FOX 0.8

ABC 0.6

CBS 0.6

PREMIERE WEEK IN TOTAL VIEWERS (ALL PROGRAMMING)

NBC 6.6 million

CBS 4.4 million

FOX 3.5 million

ABC 3.0 million