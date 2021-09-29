Low-Carb, Plant-Based Diet, Doctor Said It Boosted Her Workouts

Vegan diets are good for heart health, but low-carb diets improve blood sugar control, research suggests.

Combining the two may be “the best of both worlds,” according to a doctor who tried it for 30 days.

Dr. Anna Borek stated that low-carb plant-based diets were easier than she expected. It also improved her strength and health, so she is sticking with it for the long-term.

It can be difficult for people to decide between vegan and low-carb diets when it comes down to healthy eating.

Dr. Anna Borek, a physician who’s worked in general practice as well as in hospitals, noticed her patients often suffered from disease related to unhealthy eating habits. She decided to try a low-carb diet that was entirely plant-based and tried it for 30 days.

Borek explained to Insider that low-carb diets are prone to high-fat animal products like red meat, processed meats and butter. This is a risk to your health, especially your heart health. Borek wanted to prove that it is possible to reap the health benefits of whole plants in addition to low carb (defined as not more than 50g net carbs or total carbs minus fibre per day).

“I get the sense that many people think it’s virtually impossible to eat this way. Others seem to think that such a diet would be insipid, boring, etc,” Insider was informed by her. “I wanted to show that these ideas are very much mistaken: a plant-based low-carb diet can be viable, enjoyable and healthy.”

Borek claimed it was very easy to make meals and said that this diet has had significant benefits for her fitness and health. After the 30-day challenge, she continued to eat a low-carb and plant-based diet. She also added in occasional higher-carb days.

Plant-based low-carb eating was surprisingly sustainable

Borek said that after starting the experiment, she noticed mild symptoms like hunger, aches, and fatigue (common temporary side effects of transitioning to low-carb diets), but she said it dissipated in less than a week.

Borek stated previously that she had been on a plant-based diet. However, it was high in carb-rich foods such as fruits, legumes, whole grains, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and legumes.

Although she found it easier to plan low-carb meals than she had expected, she also said she was not averse to high-carb foods.

“I quickly got into the swing of things and established a large range of low-carb, high-quality plant-based foods which could be combined in various ways to create a diverse repertoire of meals,” She agreed. “To my surprise I enjoyed the low-carb fare so much that I experienced no sense of deprivation.”

The diet also boosted exercise performance

Low-carb diets are sometimes controversial in fitness because carbohydrates are an important source of energy for athletes.

Borek discovered that she was able to improve her yoga practice as well as her weight training after switching to low-carb plant-based diets.

“If anything, my strength improved. I speculate that this may be related to eating more calories from protein,” Borek stated.

According to research, protein is essential for muscle repair. There’s some evidence a nutrient-dense plant-based diet can benefit athletes by improving endurance and boosting recovery after exercise.

Strong evidence suggests plant-based diets have a range of health benefits

Beyond the anecdotes, research suggests plant-based diets can benefit our health. Studies have shown plant-based diets are linked to lower risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes and improved measures of health like blood pressure.

Borek shared her story and many others have reacted positively to her posting.

“These sorts of interactions motivate me to continue tweeting about nutrition,” Borek stated.