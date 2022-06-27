How Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Really Got Together

It’s almost safe to say that when Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott first met, they skipped the line and moved to the romance department as fast as they could. During a 2014 episode of “True Tori,” Spelling admitted that McDermott was still married to his first wife Mary Jane Eustace when they were supposedly getting frisky under the sheets. She said (via Entertainment Tonight), “I mean, he was married. We had sex the first time we met.” Spelling went on to say that it happened back in July 2005, while they were both working on the Lifetime movie “Mind Over Murder.”

Spelling was also married to her first husband, Charlie Shanian, at the time. For Shanian, their split wasn’t an easy one. In 2007, he told GQ every little detail of what had happened. Shanian wrote (via People), “[Tori] was not happy when she was alone with me; she didn’t want to have children with me; she’d only married me because I loved her and took care of her; she had purposefully shown me only 10 percent of her true personality; and, oh yeah, while in Canada, she’d cheated on me with her latest Lifetime-movie costar.” Yikes. But that wasn’t the only time that Spelling and McDermott’s relationship was riddled with scandal.