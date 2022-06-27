Kevin Spacey Doc Series Set At Channel 4

Under fire actor Kevin Spacey’s life and upcoming legal cases are to be the subject of a two-part doc series from British broadcaster Channel 4.

British broadcaster Channel 4 has ordered a two-part doc series that promises to take a “forensic” look at actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey Unmasked (working title) will look at Spacey’s life, from his emergence on Broadway and meteoric rise to stardom through to his fall from grace amidst multiple allegations of grooming, sexual harassment and abuse.

It will also follow the outcomes of two upcoming cases: a civil case brought by Spacey’s first public accuser, Anthony Rapp, which will be heard in New York in October; and the criminal case in the UK, where Spacey stands accused of several crimes.

Roast Beef Productions, which was behind docs such as Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer, is producing in association with All3Media International. Kira Phillips, who directed Channel 4’s doc Jeremy Kyle: Death on Daytime, is directing, while Kathy Haywood is producer and former Channel 4 news chief Dorothy Byrne is executive producer alongside Mike Lerner.

Byrne, who left Channel 4 two years ago after 15 years, said: “Kevin Spacey is one of the most highly honoured and admired actors of our age. His brilliance has won him two Oscars and multiple other awards. Critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic for his film work, he led the Old Vic for 11 years of remarkable success, becoming one of the most important figures in London’s cultural life, a friend to some of its leading figures, making regular appearances in society columns. These films will follow the unfolding story of the allegations of abuse against him and the resulting court cases.”

Spacey is due in court in London on July 14.