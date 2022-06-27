Everything You Need To Know About Vinyasa Yoga

According to yoga teacher Jason Crandell, the key foundation in any vinyasa class is the sun salutation, also called surya namaskar. Classes might warm up using them, or they might integrate versions of sun salutations into various sequences of poses. The basic sun salutation starts with standing tall and extending the arms upwards, then you hinge from the hip into a forward bend. Keeping the core engaged, you lift your torso halfway, then step back into a plank position. From there, you have the option of doing a cobra or upward-facing dog, then you finish in a downward-facing dog. To get back up, you step your feet to your hands then bring your torso back to standing. More on these poses in a bit.

Yoga instructors also use the word vinyasa to indicate a release from a difficult pose or sequence. The phrase “take a vinyasa” means to bring your body into a plank, chaturanga, cobra, then downward-facing dog. Taking a vinyasa might sound like a relief after a challenge, but it’s typically used to realign or reset the body (per Do You Yoga). The short vinyasa is a challenge itself, so students are encouraged to rest in a child’s pose if they are too tired.

Let’s look at these poses in a little more detail.