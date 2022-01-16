How to Watch Hotel Transylvania on Streaming

Although the end-of-2018 holidays are over, people who want to retain that Halloween spirit may be able to watch this video. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,”The fourth installment in the animated monster movie series.

Genndy Tartakovsky is back as one of the executive producers and screenwriters for this new installment. Selena Gomez serves as executive producer, in addition to her casting role. Michelle Murdocca completes the team of executive producers. Alice Dewey Goldstone acts as producer. The film was directed Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, with story by Genndy Tartakovsky and screenplay by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo in addition to Tartakovsky.

The “Hotel Transylvania”Films often feature a frighteningly beautiful family. But this one is led by Count Dracula. He is fiercely protective of his daughter Mavis who has fallen for a human boy named Johnny. Kathryn Hahn and Selena Gomez, voice cast members, bring their scare expertise to this animated scary film. However, key cast members from previous installments don’t return. “Hotel Transylvania 4.”

This is how you can watch the new sequel. Check out the video below.

It is “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”Is it streaming?

Yes, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”Prime Video will stream the entire film starting Friday, January 14th exclusively. It will not be available in theaters. Sony Pictures originally planned for the film’s premiere in theaters on July 23, 2021. “Transformania”was moved back to Oct. 1, 20,21. Sony sold the film to Amazon in August 2021.

What is It? “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” About?

Dracula and his monstrous relatives return to Dracula’s castle for one more adventure. They will be picking up where “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”The Van Helsings, an anti-monster family, pose a threat. Captaining the cruise ship on which Count’s family took their vacation in the third film, the Van Helsings have created a ‘Monsterfication Ray’Drac and his monster relatives become human, while Johnny is transformed into a monster. Crew members travel around the world in search of a cure before the permanent change.

Who Are You in the “Hotel Transylvania 4” Cast?

Adam Sandler’s voiceover is now being performed by Brian Hull, and Brad Abrell takes over for Kevin James. Sandler and James were the voices of Drac, Frank and Frank in the first three films. However, they didn’t return to the film. “Hotel Transylvania 4.” Selena Gomez voices Mavis, Drac’s daughter, and Andy Samberg voices Jonathan, Mavis’ human love interest. Ericka (Kathryn Hahn), Wayne, Griffin the Invisible Man(David Spade), Murray [Kegan Michael Key], Dennis (Asher Blinkoff], Frank (Brad Abrell), Eunice (“Fran Drescher”), Van Helsing” (Jim Gaffigan), Wanda (“Molly Shannon”) are some other characters and voices.

Are You the Other? ‘Hotel Transylvania’Movies streaming?

The remaining three films in the collection are ‘Hotel Transylvania’FuboTV and DirecTV stream the entire saga with subscriptions. You can also find the first two films on Peacock with a premium membership.

What are the Other? ‘Hotel Transylvania’Films about?

The first “Hotel Transylvania”(2012) movie introduces us Count Dracula. He runs a lovely hotel that offers a tranquil escape from the bustling world. Somehow, a human boy named Johnny finds his way into the resort and takes a liking to the Count’s daughter Mavis. The sequel “Hotel Transylvania 2” (2015), Johnny and Mavis have a son who is half human and half vampire, and Drac and his friends try everything in their power to bring out the monster side of the Count’s grandson so that Mavis won’t leave the hotel. In the third film, ‘Summer Vacation,” Drac and his family first encounter the Van Helsings, a monster-hating family who steer the ship on which the monsters take their summer vacation cruise.