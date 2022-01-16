Mother embarrasses son at birthday dinner when she brings her own meal to the restaurant

One man described how his wife made a fool of their son by bringing her own food into a restaurant to save on money.

He said they don’t “have a need to save money”But she is still frugal and it is beginning to embarrass their children.

He wrote: “She will buy meals to bring to the restaurant to be microwaved. We have gotten looks before and it’s always turned down. It results in her making a fuss and will be asked to leave. I have told her that she needs to stop and that when we go out.”

It all became too much on his son’s 12th birthday. “I did ask that my wife not bring any of her meals along to the restaurant,”He wrote.

“We arrived at the restaurant and sat down at the table. My wife gets up to use the bathroom and we order our drinks. When the drinks arrive, we give the waiter what we want to eat and my wife orders a small salad. The waiter comes back over with a meal and says ‘Ma’am, we can’t warm this up for you.’

“I see my son and daughter both look embarrassed, and I apologise to the waiter. My wife spends the rest of the dinner staying silent and wouldn’t touch the salad she ordered.

“When the evening was over and we got home, my wife and I began to argue about the evening. I told her that she was in the wrong for bringing a meal when I asked her not to. She started to argue back that eating out is a waste. I then said ‘well, you embarrassed everyone, including our kids’. She asked me to leave the bedroom and I am now staying in the guest bedroom.”

People reacted to the story and thought that something was going on.

One wrote: “I would suggest that you look into your finances in detail ASAP. Something is triggering your wife to act in this way. Look at external causes first.”

Another thought: “Investigate your finances and why she has recently became so weird about money. It’s not normal to take her own food to restaurants.”

Later, the man reflected upon the incident and wrote “I feel that I might be the AH because I told my wife that she embarrassed everyone during my son’s birthday dinner. My wife is now upset and asked me to leave the bedroom. I feel that I might have overreacted and could have reacted differently. My kids are very upset and do not want to eat out with their mom anymore.”