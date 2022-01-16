Lori Loughlin’s and Mossimo Giannulli’s Home Burglarized

Lori Loughlin's and Mossimo Giannulli’s Home Burglarized
By Tom O'Brien
Lori LoughlinHer husband Mossimo GiannulliE! reported that a burglary took place in the home of a victim earlier this month. News has received the following information:

While the police were investigating, the robbery took place. Full House and Fuller House Star, 57, was not at home with the fashion designer, who was 58 at the time. TMZcited law enforcement sources. E! reached Los Angeles Police Department without immediate comment. News. The actress’ rep confirmed the burglary to E! News. Information not available.

According to TMZ the thieves were “dressed in all black and wore masks” when they allegedly entered the home by smashing a bedroom window and stole $1 million worth of jewelry, including Lori’s jewelry box. Fox News reported similar information, quoting authorities as saying that video footage has made it difficult to identify suspects.

The outlet said a housekeeper and private security alerted police to the incident and that detectives are still investigating the crime.

This news comes just days after Lori, Mossimo and her both attended. Full HouseFuller House co-starBob SagetLos Angeles, California: Funeral for ” with his family and friends, as well as castmates John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie SweetinAnd Candace Cameron Bure.

