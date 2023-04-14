How to see deleted WhatsApp messages on your iPhone or Android – The US Sun

A DELETED WhatsApp message can, unfortunately, come back to haunt you.

It makes you think twice about sending a risky message.

1 It’s very easy to retrieve deleted messages – but you only have a limited amount of time to do it Credit: AFP

Messages can be removed from both individual and group chats on iPhone and Android.

But be warned, recipients are alerted with a note that reads “this message was deleted”.

What’s more, the message is stored on your phone, and can be uncovered using WhatsApp’s backup feature.

The feature backs up all of your messages at 2am every morning, though this frequency can be extended to just weekly or monthly.

It’s a great way to make sure your conversations, shared voice notes and images are protected in case you drop your phone in a puddle or it gets stolen.

But it’s just another way a deleted message can come back to bite you.

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages on an iPhone

It’s very easy to retrieve deleted messages – but you only have a limited amount of time to do it.

1. Uninstall WhatsApp and then install it again from the App Store.

2. Log back into your account.

3. An option to restore chats from backup should appear.

4. Select the restore option and your chats will be restored, including deleted messages, which are shown as if they were never removed.

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages on an Android phone

The process to restore messages via an Android phone are pretty much the same.

1. Uninstall WhatsApp and then install it again from the Google Play Store.

2. Log back into your account.

3. An option to restore chats from backup should appear.

4. Select the restore option and your chats will be restored, including deleted messages, which are shown as if they were never removed.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered… Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?