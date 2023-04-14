‘Neil banging out the tunes’ meme hilariously resurges on Twitter

Who doesn’t love a meme? Twitter users have been quick to pay their respects to the classic Neil banging out the tunes meme as it marks 17 years of the image’s alleged creation.

A small rat is shown in an image standing before a multicolored miniature toy piano. According to the accompanying text, Neil’s image was captured on April 13, 2006

In 2006, Neil began playing the guitar.

While the image of Neil with his keyboard was the viral picture, you can find three other images, as well as the original. You can find out more about this website at The other three images are dedicated to photographs of rats. Three other images show a close up of Neil and two others of the rat before the piano.

The earliest post that we know of is the one on the image. The following are some examples of how to use Tumblr dates back to Tumblr. Lambhoof is the user. reportedly It was then posted on the site. This account is no longer active, so a user who reblogged the original post will be the oldest known instance of this image.

In 2016, the meme experienced its first revival as people from around the world rushed to the web in order to enjoy Neil’s banging music. A Tumblr GIF showed the funny rat working on his keyboard.

Neil is now the source of endless memes and fan art, mainly on Tumblr. Tumblr may have been the origin of the meme but the rat has spread to other websites.

Twitter marks 17 years since the Neil Meme

The social networking site was flooded with posts from fans as Thursday April 12th 2023 marked 17 years since Neil first released his music. Twitter Share your favorite memes about musical rats.

Some users posted all four images of Neil the Rat to make fun, while others created their own interpretations.

One user even proclaimed the day a “national holiday”.

Neil’s music will continue to be played for at least another 17 years.

