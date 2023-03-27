Adele has added a few more dates for her Las Vegas tour, but how do you register for the verified fan presale on Ticketmaster?

Fans can rejoice as Adele has finally confirmed that she is adding a couple more dates for her Las Vegas concert.

The news about additional dates comes just weeks after rumors hinted that the singer is engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul.

How to register for Adele’s verified fan presale

To register, follow the steps mentioned below:

Sign in to your Ticketmaster account or create a new account if you don’t already have one. Ticketmaster will authenticate your account and through a lottery-style process it will decide which fan will get a unique access code and which will be put on the waitlist. A day prior to the sale you will receive an email letting you know if you have been selected for the verified fan presale or have been put on the waitlist.

If you are selected, you will receive a unique access code to make the purchase. If you are not, you will be put on a waitlist.

When does the registration close?

The registration, which is going on now, will close on Sunday, April 2 at 11:59 P.M. PT. While registering you can select up to four shows.

However, make sure that you rank them in order of your preference, that is, high to low. You will also be allowed to make changes to your registration and your last one will be counted as final.

Keep in mind, that registration confirmation does not guarantee that you will get a ticket. It simply means that Ticketmaster has received your information.

If you have been selected for the sale, you will receive an email on the evening of Tuesday, April 4. At the same time, you will also receive a text with your personal access code.

What are the new dates?

The following are the news dates for Adele’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas:

June 16

June 17

June 23

June 24

June 30

July 1

Aug. 4

Aug. 5

Aug. 11

Aug. 12

Aug. 18

Aug. 19

Aug. 25

Aug. 26

Sept. 1

Sept. 2

Sept. 8

Sept 9

Sept. 15

Sept 16

Sept. 22

Sept. 23

Sept. 29

Sept. 30

Oct. 6

Oct. 7

Oct. 13

Oct. 14

Oct. 20

Oct. 21

Oct. 27

Oct. 28

Nov. 3

Nov. 4

