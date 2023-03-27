Episode 7 of The Misfits of Demon King Academy S2 delayed. Restarts July

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, episode 7, was delayed. The anime will restart in July 2023.

The 2023 Winter anime slate was dominated in part by sequel series, including Vinland Saga (Taiwan Revengers), My Hero Academia and Bungo Stray dogs, DanMachi and The Misfit Of Demon King Academy.

Unfortunately, the latter series has been notably absent from our watch-list for some time after confirmation was shared online that the anime’s next episode would be postponed indefinitely.

We have everything to tell you about The Misfit of Demon King Academy’s season 2, episode 7. This includes the reasons for the delay and the plan to resume broadcasting in July 2023.

Episode 7 of The Misfits of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 3 Rescheduled

Original plan was for episode 7 of Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, to be released on Saturday, February 18. However, it has been delayed in Japan.

The broadcast was delayed for Japanese viewers. This means that the episode won’t be available on Crunchyroll or other international streaming sites.

Episode 7 of The Misfits of Demon King Academy Season 2 has been delayed due to increasing COVID-19 case count within production team. A statement shared to the series’ Japanese website noted how “Due to the impact on the video production schedule caused by the spread of the new coronavirus “COVID-19”, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of episodes 7 and onward.”

“The schedule for broadcast and distribution of episodes 7 and onward will be announced on the official anime website and official Twitter. Fans who were eagerly anticipating the new episodes are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience or concern. We appreciate your understanding.”

The first six episodes of Season 2 will be broadcast in Japan again on February 18th, with new footage Confirmation The anime will resume in July 2023.

“Broadcasting will resume in July 2023! New visual revealed! The TV animation “The Unconformist of the Academy of Demon Kings II – The founder of the strongest demon king in history, reincarnated and attending the school of his descendants”, whose broadcast and distribution had been postponed due to the spread of the new corona virus, will resume broadcasting from the first episode from July 2023!”

TBA. The release date of the anime reboot is unknown. Therefore, fans won’t likely see Episode 7 before August.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy was delayed by COVID-19. In recent weeks, postponements have also impacted the likes of KanColle, NieR: Automata, Bofuri, Spy Classroom, and Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible.

The misfits of the Demon King Academy 2 received a positive response from their fans. However, it is experiencing a slowdown that has a significant impact on its rating across multiple user-based feedback sites.

As of March 25, the series’ second adventure is scoring an underwhelming 7.09/10 on MyAnimeList, which is notably lower than the first season’s score of 7.38/10 from 2020.

Sites like Anilist or Anime Planet show similar ratings. These scores are slightly lower than season 1.

