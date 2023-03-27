Which car did John Wick drive to Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 features a captivating car chase across Paris that sees Keanu Reeve’s character racing through the streets in a new muscle car.

Ever since the John Wick franchise exploded onto our screens in 2014, the film series has been packed with riveting and inventive action scenes like nothing we’ve seen on screen before.

As well as the myriad of shootouts and martial arts fight scenes, we’ve also seen a plethora of car chase sequences and John Wick: Chapter 4 is no exception but what car does the titular assassin drive in the latest movie?

John Wick Chapter 4 contains 14 action sequences. One of them is in Paris.

As Wick races past famous French landmarks in an effort to reach the Basilica of Sacré Coeur for his duel with the Marquis, he is pursued by all manner of vehicles, all piloted by deadly assassins out to stop him.

This scene turns into a complete demolition derby at the end, as Wick drives down the Champs-Elysees with a beat-up muscle car to arrive at the famous roundabout around the Arc de Triomphe.

To prepare for the intense scene, actor Keanu Reeves spent nine months training his driving skills and earned plenty of praise from the film’s director, Chad Stahelski.

“There’s no actor in Hollywood that can drive better than Keanu,” Stahelski says. “That’s how much time he put into his training.”

What is John Wick’s car in Chapter 4?

Chapter 4 features John Wick driving a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda.

The Barracuda, which was first launched in 1964 and was made by Chrysler Corporation for ten years before being discontinued in 1974.

The Barracuda’s 1971 edition was the third generation. In order to imitate the mouth of barracuda fish, the front grille was divided into six sections.

Along with its new aesthetic features, 1971 Plymouth Barracuda came with eight different engine options. They ranged from the 6-cylinder, which can produce 125 BHP, to the supercharged 426 Hemi, which produces an astonishing 425 BHP.

For the most basic model of the ‘Cuda Coupé, prices started at just $2,654 in 1971 while the top-of-the-range sporty and convertible model was priced at $3,412. Adjusting for inflation, that equates to just $19,714 and $25,344 in today’s money.

However, if a car collector was looking to purchase a good quality Barracuda in 2023, they’re likely to be facing a price tag of more than $100,000 depending on the condition of the car.

Additional cars from the John Wick franchise

John Wick’s history with cars is a part of the action-packed series.

In fact, the events of the first film were kickstarted when the hitman’s iconic 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 was stolen by a gang of Russian thugs led by Alfie Allan’s Iosef Tarasov.

Since then, we’ve also seen the feared ‘Baba Yaga’ get behind the wheels of a 2011 Dodge Charger and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.

