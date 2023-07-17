As a flight attendant, there is one seat in the plane that you shouldn’t sleep on.

An airline attendant recently told a story about a certain seat where passengers should never fall asleep.

Cabin Crew member Tommy Cimato believes that certain parts of the airplane are much dirtier and therefore should be avoided.

1 Flight attendants have revealed where they would never allow passengers to sleep

The window seats, he claims, are the dirtiest.

TikTok user He said, “Don’t fall asleep and don’t lean on the window.

“You are not the only one that has done that and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window.”

A study found that even though it’s not recommended to lean out the window when you are flying, the window is the seat you want if your goal is to stay healthy.

This study found that if you sit next to someone sick or directly behind or in front of them, it is more likely than not that they will also become sick.

The virus can infect anyone in an aisle seat.

Cimato had previously advised against wearing shorts while flying because seats aren’t cleaned regularly.

He told me: “Avoid wearing shorts in an airplane.

If you wear pants, it is best to bring them along because “you never know what the condition of the place will be.” [trousers]You’ll have fewer germs.

Flight attendants also warned us not to push the button for the toilet flush with our hands.

He stated: “It’s really just unsanitary and quite gross. Use a tissue or a towel that is in the bathroom when you flush.”

It’s easy to get caught up in the movie or book and forget to drink enough water. The attendant stressed the importance of staying hydrated.

He said, “Don’t drink too much water.” You should drink 16oz of water for each flight.

Tommy also urged his passengers to ask for assistance from attendants if necessary.

The flight attendant was instructed to let him know that he felt sick. If you want food, water, and an air-sickness bag, let us now.