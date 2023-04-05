How the Honor Among Thieves Group translated D&D’s complicated magic systems into The Big Screen

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” combines CGI and practical effects to construct Neverwinter, The Forgotten Realms, and more. Ben Snow told IndieWire that the movie’s visual effects team worked consistently with the role-playing game company Wizards of the Coast, the owner of “Dungeons & Dragons,” to ensure all the world’s aesthetic elements were designed with precision and meticulous accuracy.

Snow stated, “Wizards of the Coast has a story group, a little similar to Lucasfilm, where they look after the canon and make sure you keep within the world that they’re creating, and they do it in a similar way,” before observing how the company would allow the filmmakers to take certain creative liberties but would be relentless in asking questions about character motivations in the script that do not align with the traditional roles of “D&D” roles.

His team also discussed the many computer- and practical simulations they tried to use in order to meet the rules. Sofina (Daisy Head) became a particularly complex character to build VFX around due to her necromancy as a Red Wizard of Thay –- which came with minute details that distinguished the red wizards from other sorcerers in the original RPG.

The attention to detail certainly makes “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” stand out from other adaptations. The VFX team worked hard, and the fans and critics have reacted positively.