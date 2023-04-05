Is there a total of ten episodes to Duty After School Date of Episode 7 confirmed

Duty After School is the latest South Korean hit, but how many episodes does the series actually have?

The global accessibility of streaming media has allowed TV and film fans to enjoy content all over the globe. This has led to a significant rise in popularity for shows like South Korea.

After Netflix’s Squid Game conquered the TV world in 2021, a new South Korean show, Duty After School, is proving to be a must-watch but how many episodes will there be and how can fans watch?

Duty After School premiered Friday, March 31st 2023.

Based on the web novel of the same name by Ha Il-Kwon, the series tells the story of the seniors at Seongjin High who are dragged into a real war, not a war for entrance exams, after mysterious spheres appear in the sky and bizarre squid-like alien creatures begin attacking.

With the end of the world upon them, the teenage students are forced to arm themselves with guns rather than pens in a desperate battle to save what’s left of humanity.

Is there a Duty After School episode for every episode?

There will be 10 episodes total of Duty After Schools.

To build anticipation, however, the series was split in two to make it easier for viewers to watch the last episodes.

Duty After School’s first six chapters were published on March 31.

It means that the entire schedule for Duty After School can be found here:

What to do when you’re not able to see the series?

You can view Duty After School on TVING South Korea and stream it online via Rakuten Viki.

Rakuten Viki has the original two episodes available for download.

The Vikipass Standard is available at US$4.99/month. However, the chapters remaining can also be streamed using the Vikipass Standard. A seven-day trial is also offered.

It is called Duty after School Available to stream Now available at Rakuten Viki, after being released March 30, 2023.

