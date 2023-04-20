How rich is Phil Tufnell, and who is he?

Phil Tufnel, whether he’s on I Am A Celebrity or playing cricket on the field of play, is a well-loved star.

The national treasure, after retiring from sports, has carved a career for himself as a television star.

1 Phil Tufnell was a TV and retired cricketer from England Rex

Who is Phil Tufnell?

Phil Tufnell, born 1966 in North London is one of England’s most famous cricketers.

The left-armer took 121 test wickets in his career.

After retiring from sport, in 2002, he switched to television.

Phil also co-authored the humorous book, Phil Tufnell’s’ A To Z of Cricket with cricket journalist Adam Hathaway.

How many caps does Phil Tufnell have?

Phil’s international career was successful. Between 1990 and 2001 he won 42 caps in England Test cricket, while taking 153 bowlings.

He played 20 One Day Internationals for England.

His total number of international appearances now stands at 62.

Phil Tufnell is married, and do he have any children?

Phil Brown has now married his third wife, Dawn Brown.

Alison Squires is the first wife of this star. They were married from 1985-1989.

Then he married Lisa Bar, then divorced her in 1998. In 2005 he wed Dawn.

Phil is the father of two daughters, one by his ex-girlfriend Jane McElvoy and another with Lisa.

Which TV series has Phil Tufnell been on?

Phil, who retired from the cricket field in 2007, has garnered a lot of popularity through his television appearances.

Previously, he was best known as the captain of A Question of Sport between 2008 and 2022.

He won I’m A Celebrity 2003.

The spin-off series All Stars in 2023 saw him return to the show.

Phil has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and They Think It’s All Over.

What is Phil Tufnell net worth?

Phil’s bank balance is quite large, thanks to the success of his cricket career and as a celebrity.

As of 2023, he has a reported net worth of around £4M.

It has come from his work on TV and his cricketing career.

What’s Phil Tufnell’s nickname, and where did he come up with it?

Phil has been nicknamed the “Cat” because during his playing days he could often be seen sleeping in a corner of the dressing room.

Due to his love for tea, he also earned the nickname “Two Sugars”.

Phil, who is affectionately known as “Tuffers” to his fans due his surname.