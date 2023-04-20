It was a Harry Potter Book that I purchased for just 25p. The book sold for over £100 for some very fortunate reasons.

HARRY Potter books bought at 25p were sold for a huge sum of cash for a lucky cause.

Bargain Hunt viewers were stunned to see an ultra-rare Harry Potter book, the Philosopher’s Stone.

Harry Potter's 25p book sold at auction was worth a fortune for an extremely lucky person.

This ultra-rare book contains a few typos and errors

Bloomsbury published the book in June 1997 with only 500 copies of hardback.

The Mirror says that of these 300 copies were given away to local libraries and eventually one was sold in a jumble.

It was purchased for 25p by a worker at a local office. He then left the item to accumulate dust on an open shelf for more than 20 years.

J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter books, films, and franchise had already become a worldwide phenomenon. So they decided to value the book.

It was sold at auction for a whopping £28,000 in Staffordshire in summer 2019, with the incredible scenes airing on Bargain Hunt in 2020.

Owner said “I’m shocked, I had hoped it would be higher but never thought it was possible.”

Charles Hanson, a regular at Bargain Hunt, knew that the book owner had a winning combination with this rare and unique volume. The book is filled with typos and errors.

On the back of the book, for example, “philosopher’ is misspelled, while a list containing the equipment needed at Hogwarts includes “1 wand”.

Natasha Raskin Sharp of Bargain Hunt told Mr Hanson after the auction: “All that our client is interested in doing with [the money] Buy a brand new bathroom.

The softback editions of the books, even though they were only first editions at this point, have sold for thousands.

This is one of just 500 hardbacks. The book is extremely important to the history of Harry Potter.