Netflix reveals number of viewers who watched a ‘disappointing ‘Love Is Blind Reunion’

Netflix has disappointed Love is Blind Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix and Greg Peters explain what happened with Sunday’s botched live reunion. During a Q&A for investors Tuesday, less than two days after the streamer was forced to scrap its heavily-promoted live reunion format for a pre-recorded special following a 75-minute wait, Sarandos and Peters said that 6.5 million people tuned in for the reunion, which was delayed due to a technical bug.

Peters said that “we are really sorry that we disappointed so many people” and that “it was just a small bug we introduced when we made some adjustments to improve the performance of live streaming after our last broadcast.” Variety. The bug was not detected in our internal tests because the problem only emerged when we placed multiple systems under pressure from millions of viewers. Love is Blind.”

The bug was the cause of many frustrations, and it took 75 minutes to air the special. However, this time around there were no live broadcasts. The reunion special was a subject of much criticism, and not only for the lengthy delay. ET. However, it only lasted a few minutes before being removed from the site. On Monday afternoon it became accessible worldwide. Netflix seems to be focusing on providing more live content for viewers despite the incident.

Sarandos added that they want to “use live whenever it is creatively beneficial, and when the content benefits from the technology.” Peters agreed. A reunion show, which is going to create news and buzz will play much better when the audience can watch it live. “I do believe that sometimes, those shows with a focus on results do work better live. They do create a lot more conversation.”

Sarandos said, “We are super disappointed that we were not able to deliver the live show for all those who requested it.” Love is Blind reunion. We’re thrilled that people enjoy the show. This shows the level of affection for this brand and the increasing popularity for unscripted Netflix brands. Some will be “live.”

Netflix offers the entire Season 4 as well as all of Seasons 1 and 2 to be streamed.