The Healthy Swap That Can Replace Your Sour Cream

Yogurt contains live probiotics that can improve gut health and digestionThis is the final product. “Eating Greek yogurt on a regular basis can provide your gut with a healthy influx of probiotic bacteria, as Greek yogurt can contain live active cultures,” Leah Silberman, RD from Tovita Nutrition, told Eat This, Not That!. This food is also rich in potassium and vitamin B12. These nutrients help lower blood pressure, balance sodium levels, assist with the formation of red blood cells, and keep your brain healthy (via Healthline).

It is important that you choose a Greek yogurt product that is unsweetened, low in fat, and free of additives. Although some additives are required for preservation, they should be kept to a minimum. Greek yogurt can be substituted wherever sour milk is used. You can stir it into soups, use it in tacos or add a little to a baked potato. You can substitute Greek yogurt for sour cream in baking recipes. Please consult the author or recipe before making this substitution. To get the best result, some recipes will require extra fat from the cream. In most cases, Greek yogurt can be used without problems.