How much does Al Harrington have in net worth?
By Brandon Pitt
In
Entertainment

LATE television star and Samoa-born actor Al Harrington amassed wealth during his career starring on Hawaii Five-0.

Harrington appeared on the original series from 1969-1975. He then made a comeback for the reboot in 2011, 2018.

Al Harrington as Ben Kokua on Hawaii Five-0

2

Al Harrington as Ben Kokua on Hawaii Five-0Credit: Getty Images – Getty

What is Al Harrington’s net worth?

NetWorthList says Harrington has a net worth of around $40million.

Harrington is best known for his roles in the original Hawaii Five-0, as well as its 2010 reboot. He has also starred in numerous shows, including Charlie’s Angels, Magnum P.I. and The Jeffersons.

Harrington was also an American football coach for many years and a professor. He was also a Polynesian dancer, entertainer, and dancer.

Al Harrington of the original Hawaii Five-0 poses with stars from the reboot

2

Al Harrington of the original Hawaii Five-0 poses with stars from the rebootCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Where is Al Harrington from?

Al Harrington was born in Pago Pago in American Samoa. He moved to Hawaii when he was three, where he remained most of his life.

Harrington was a Stanford University student who played American football. However, he turned down a Baltimore Colts position.

Harrington returned to Hawaii after spending years on the mainland. He remained there for the rest his life.

According to Hawaii News Now, Harrington received the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts in 2018.

How did Al Harrington die?

According to his family, Harrington died on September 21st 2021 after he had been hospitalized for a stroke. He was 85.

Rosa, his wife, and their children, sons Alemu, Tau and Summer, outlived him. He has many grandchildren.

