What did James Corden think about BTS fans

JAMES Corden trends on twitter for making remarks about BTS’s appearance at the United Nations General Assembly.

A clip of the British comedian making comments about the South Korean boy band on The Late Late Show With James Corden has been taken down from the show’s twitter page.

1 BTS taking selfie with british comedian on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Why is he facing backlash?

BTS is a globally popular K-pop group with one of the most powerful and active fandom in the world known as ARMY.

According to Hyundai Research Institute’s study, BTS has a huge influence and are worth more $3.6 billion to South Korean economic.

James Gordon’s remarks about BTS have caused tension among the ARMY fanbase.

“The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors – BTS were there,” James Corden stated this on The Late Late Show, September 20, episode.

“Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres.”

How does ARMY respond?

It is the third time that BTS has participated in the United Nations. James Corden calling the k-pop band’s appearance at the UNGA “unusual” has fans questioning his meaning.

BTS fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on James Corden’s comments. It quickly became a topic of conversation.

One tweet reads, “Was never a fan of James Corden, he’s a lowkey racist who often ridicules asians and 5 years ago, he was accused of making fun out of asian cuisines on a segment “spill your guts”.

Another tweet reads, “Also I want to add in here that there’s NOTHING shameful abt being a 15 yr old girl. The fact ppl like James Corden treat young women like a joke is something that MUST change. The dismissal of female dominated fanbases and interests MUST change. We are valid and deserve respect!”

ARMY’S relationship with James Corden

James Corden has invited BTS to his show multiple times since 2017. BTS has appeared on the show for so long that ARMY calls James Corden “Papa Mochi” because of his close relationship with Jimin (who is nicknamed Mochi).

James Corden and ARMY’s relationship is under fire as many on Twitter question whether Corden’s motives with BTS is genuine or for “clout.”

The James Corden’s Late Late Show audience ratings have plummeted to under 2 stars as BTS fans flood the ratings and reviews.