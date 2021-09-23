Britney Spears has custody of her children. – The US Sun

BRITNEY Spears shares custody of her two children, Sean and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears has stopped fighting for conservatorship liberty and is now spending time with her children.

2 Britney Spears has two sons, Sean and Jayden Credit: Instagram/Britney Spears

How many kids does Britney have and how old are they?

Britney has two children: Jayden (15 years old) and Sean (16 years).

Kevin Federline, who was one of Spears’s backup dancers, is their father.

The former couple first met in 2004. After three months of dating they announced their engagement in June 2004. They were married in September in Studio City.

Spears gave birth to Jayden 363 days after her first son, Sean, in 2004.

Spears recently posted an Instagram tribute to her children following their birthdays.

“My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things …. I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men 🤷🏼‍♀️😂🥺 !!!” Spears uploaded the following on September 21, 2021.

“Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes 🍨 🎂 !!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!!”

She later continued: “There’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life ❤️🙏🏼 !!!

This tribute comes days after Britney Spears made headlines after she deleted her Instagram following her engagement to Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears lost custody of her children.

After suffering a breakdown in 2007, Britney lost custody of her children. She was seen shave off her head, then attacked a photographer’s car using an umbrella.

Federline was granted full custody by a judge, much to the dismay of Spears.

Spears was arrested in 2008 after she locked herself in a bathroom with Jayden (who was just one at the time).

After a four-hour standoff, she was eventually released from her home and transported in an ambulance.

Spears was then granted two overnight stays per week and allowed to visit her home.

Spears was then granted 50/50 custody by Federline after she had created her conservatorship.

Spears was only granted 30 percent of his 70 percent custody, but this changed in September 2019.

After Jamie Spears’ end to her conservatorship, it is unclear if this arrangement will be changed.

🔵 Follow our Britney Spears live blog for the latest updates…

What does Britney pay Kevin Federline in child support?

Spears has been paying her former partner Federline $20,000 a month in child support as well as their children’s tuition and school costs, TMZ reports.

She also pays for their clothes, extracurricular activities and many other expenses, amounting to almost $35,000 per monthly.

In 2018, Federline asked Spears to increase her money for child support from $20,000 to $60,000 a month, citing that “the kids are older and the financial circumstances of the parties are significantly different than when the child support was originally resolved”.

She was also ordered to pay Federline $100,000 to cover his legal fees and expenses during their negotiations, the Blast reports.

2 Britney shares custody of her sons with her ex Kevin Federline Credit: Getty – Contributor

Did Jamie Spears file to end her conservatorship?

Spears was forced to end her conservatorship in 2008, after she suffered a series of financial meltdowns.

Her financial assets were placed under the control her father Jamie. She made numerous attempts to end it over the years but was unsuccessful.

In a shocking twist of events, Jamie filed a petition in September 2021 to end the conservatorship of his daughter.

The petition was filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court and states that Spears “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

Additionally, the filing claims her circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document continues.

“If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

This may seem like good news. However, Jamie has demanded $2million in exchange.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Central Recorder, regarding Jamie’s petition: “It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing – which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel – we will also continue to explore all options.”

Rosengart went on to call the conservator as “shameful” and claimed he “spends the overwhelming majority of his brief engaging in inappropriate attacks and finger-pointing.”

At this time, it is still unclear when a judge will make a decision regarding Jamie’s petition.