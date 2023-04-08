How much are Melanie Martinez tickets? 2023 tour dates

The singer announced a 29-date tour across North America from May until July 2023 – how much are Melanie Martinez tickets?

Martinez confirmed a massive tour across North America in support of her new album of the same name.

On May 30, the Portals tour will begin in Denver. It then continues with concerts in Sandy, Seattle and San Francisco. The trek ends in Montreal, July 15.

How much do Martinez tickets cost? Here’s more information about prices, as well as presale details and tour dates.

How much are Melanie Martinez’s tickets?

While official ticket prices for the singer’s Portals tour will be unveiled once the presale and general sale start, Seat Geek gives a rough estimate on prices.

Average tickets on the website ticket portal are $93.00 with lowest prices around $51 and highest at $200.

There are many variables that can affect the price of tickets on secondary markets, such as whether they are in a specific seat or in a particular city and where they will be sold.

How do I get tickets?

On Wednesday, April 5, at 10:00 AM MDT, the mailing list presale will begin. Fans who have registered will get an email with a presale code and a link to tickets.

Live Nation will hold a presale from 10 AM MDT to 10 PM MDT the following day. To secure tickets, fans can use code VINYL for presale.

The official platinum presale starts at 9 am MDT on Wednesday and ends at 10 pm MDT on Thursday, while the Spotify presale will be available from 10 am MDT until 10 pm MDT on Thursday.

The remaining tour tickets will be released as part of a general on-sale – they will be available from 10 am local time on Friday, April 7 on Ticketmaster.

Tour dates

Martinez will open the trek in Denver, May 30th. Then there are performances in Seattle (and Portland) in the first week.

After that, she’ll continue her journey to San Francisco, Inglewood and San Francisco before moving on to Phoenix, Texas Irving, Houston and Austin, Texas in June.

The singer will perform in St. Louis, Cincinnati and Cleveland in July before wrapping up the trek in Montreal, July 15.

