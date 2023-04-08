A look at niche Mexican anthems

The music plays a major role in setting the mood for the film. Netflix’s latest family-friendly endeavor Chupa features a soundtrack full of ambient and endearing music, providing the perfect anthems for a wholesome adventure.

The Netflix The original movie follows a teenage boy on family trips to Mexico where he meets an unusual creature called a young “chupacabra”. Found in his grandpa’s shed, teenage Alex quickly befriends the fluffy creature.

But, Alex and his family must go on an adventure with their cousins in order to save their mythical new friend. Meanwhile, Alex learns about the secret family history of Alex’s grandfather and a scientist who seeks out Chupa.

Chupa stars Evan Whitten as teenage Alex and Christian Slater plays the villainous scientist Richard Quinn.

On Friday, April 7th 2023, Chupa was added to Netflix’s streaming service.

Each song on the Chupa Soundtrack

The soundtrack for the Netflix original film features a range of tunes by Mexican artists, aiding in crafting the perfect sunny setting for Alex’s adventure.

The complete track listing for the Chupa Soundtrack is here:

The film contains original music, in addition to the featured songs.

Netflix has released the complete original score

With a soundtrack so sweet, and the feature of original music, it’s no surprise the streaming giant Netflix has opted to release the film’s music as a full album.

Carlos Rafael Rivera, an Emmy Award winner, created the soundtrack for the album. He is known for his many impressive works on other productions such as The Queen’s Gambit and A Walk Among The Tombstones.

The tracklist featured in the album naturally includes the original song Siempe Volaré (En Tus Sueños) written by Rivera & director Jonás Cuarón and performed by Julieta Venegas.

Spotify has the Chupa song available for streaming.

Chupa can be found here Available to stream Netflix is now available

Other news: Where was Ticket To Paradise filmed, and what were its locations? Explore locations for rom-com filming