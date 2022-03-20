How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Kanye West’s Recent Instagram Suspension

For the past several weeks, Kanye West’s increasingly vocal social media posts have set off a chain reaction of events. It started with the promotion of his Pete Davidson diss song, music video, and declaration of civil war. Then came more provocations in leaked text messages and then the reported use of a racial slur to attack Trevor Noah. The chaotic situation would ultimately result in Instagram suspending the rapper’s account for 24 hours on March 17 and, supposedly, his ex-wife has some thoughts about the move.

Amidst the enforced radio silence of Kanye West’s Instagram (claimed by the company to be the result of bullying/hate speech user violations), his recent ex-girlfriend Julia Fox would come to his defense, saying that he wasn’t an actual threat to others. Kim Kardashian reportedly felt the decision was appropriate given her issues with the 44 year-old father of her four kids. A source for People shared:

Kim thought the suspension was fair. However, her reaction wasn’t too dramatic. She made no fuss about it and said that she needed a rest for the day. Kanye has been exhausted by all of her posts.

They said that the former was still available. Keeping up with the KardashiansStar is “trying her best to stay positive”She will remain focused on her children and the Pete Davidson relationship. (She and Pete Davidson) SNL Instagram has made it official for alums, with Davidson even immortalizing their relationship in (Yellowstone(Tattoo form) For his part, Ye hasn’t yet reacted to the suspension, which has now been lifted. However, all his Instagram posts have been deleted.

The recent report on Kim Kardashian’s thoughts about her ex-husband ironically materialized in the wake of the reality star singing a different tune on Ellen DeGeneres Show. (Although, the daytime talk show interview was presumably taped before Kanye West’s Insta suspension.) DeGeneres said that Kardashian is always available. “protecting” him, despite West’s controversial personality. She replied to West by saying that she wanted to model the way her parents dealt with their divorce.

I think that’s just who I am, and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship. So I’m always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. My kids should see the best. I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. The best way to go is the highest.

Yet, lately, the SKIMS CEO couldn’t seemingly take the high road any longer after her ex’s remarks about her co-parenting skills. She instead took to calling out Ye on her own social media, particularly for how he claims he’s not allowed to see their kids.

Only time will tell if Kanye West’s feed goes defunct following all the drama – as it has in the past. Insta has warned that if Kanye West continues to break their policies, more will follow. Clearly, though, Kim Kardashian and fam aren’t against talking about him on their new reality series (which is already teasing some massive moments) that’s slated to be added to Hulu’s pantheon of original shows on April 14.