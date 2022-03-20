20 stars say they use this concealer with 19,900+ 5-Star reviews

Shay MitchellCommenting that she had included concealer in her 58 step beauty routine, she said, “The concealer that I like to use is Tarte’s Shape Tape.”The actress also spoke. Cosmopolitan UK, “This is something that I live by. I use the shade medium and I use it as my concealer every day to cover all the spots that I have. I like to apply it before my foundation, so I have a clean slate to work from.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards said, “I don’t think I know anybody who doesn’t use this concealer. It is Tarte Shape Tape. Everybody I know uses this product. I don’t know what I’d do without it. It’s an emergency if I don’t have it. I would never not have it now. It’s literally in every bag and drawer. It comes in a mini size too. I also use it as a primer before putting on eyeshadow in addition to using it as concealer under my eyes. I also use it to shade my nose, even though I got it done.”

Kyle added, “This product is the best best best, you guys. It’s great under the eyes and on top of the eyes. It just blends so great. It’s so hydrating. My under eyes never look dried out. It stays all day. It’s an emergency if I run out of this.”

The Bachelor Favorite fan Hannah GodwinShe shared that she used the concealer during filming. Cosmopolitan, “I used a ton of concealer because I wasn’t sleeping a ton. The Tarte Shape Tape concealer used to be the concealer I’d use on special occasions, but now I’m hooked and use it every day.”Hannah also shared her story Us Weekly, “I love Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. Because I don’t want to run out, I need to purchase multiples of them. Otherwise, I’ll be able to have bags under my eyes. It is not too liquidy, and it’s less cakey.

Bebe RexhaTelled Allure, “I am using the Shape Tape by Tarte, my favorite, favorite, favorite concealer in the entire world. And I’ve gotten everybody onto this. OK? It’s the best. So you’re gonna take this under the eye.”She added, “I have a little scar here on my chest. I’ll just like bring a little here too as well. Look at that, it’s like magic.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa GiudiceTelled Glamour, “As for concealer, I love Tarte’s Shape Tape ($27), that’s my favorite. Then, after I put my foundation and concealer on, I use a pressed powder over them to set my makeup.”

“I’m still living for the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. I use the shade Bare. I just put that all over my face. I generally don’t do a full face of foundation because I feel like that’s too much. I like the way this looks. Doing just concealer is the way to go for me,” Riverdale Star Madelaine PetschTelled Marie Claire.

Olympian Shawn JohnsonTelled Entertainment Tonight Tarte Shape Tape concealer in Light-Medium Sand is applied under her eyes.

Dove CameronTelled Us Weekly She keeps the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer in a bag. Camille Kostek SubmittedThe outlet informed her that she always carries the travel-size version. So did Meghan Trainor.