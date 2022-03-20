Ukrainian Punk Band Recorded the Clash Classic “Kyiv Calling”

A Ukrainian punk bank has rerecorded the Clash’s classic “London Calling”As a protest song or resistance song against the Russian invasion.

Beton, a “punk-hardcore”trio received permission from the Clash members before recording “Kyiv Calling,”This changes the lyrics to the 1979 single and calls for action from fellow Ukrainians as well as the rest of the world. The song was recorded in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 17-18, the same day. Russians launched missiles at the city that’s become a hub for displaced citizens.

“Many Ukrainian musicians are now on battlefields or in territorial defense,” Beton singer Andriy Zholob Telled The Guardian. “They’ve changed guitars to guns. We hope this song shows Ukrainians’ spirit and our defiance to Russian aggression. We are glad it is going to be played around the world as a symbol of solidarity and hope.”

“Kyiv calling to the faraway towns / Now war is declared and battle come down,”Zholob sings in the updated version. “Kyiv calling to the whole world / Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls / Kyiv calling, now don’t look to us / Phony Putinmania has bitten the dust.”

Danny Saber, an ex-collaborator of Joe Strummer, mixed “Kyiv Calling,”All proceeds will be donated to the citizen-led organisation Free Ukraine Resistance Movement (FURM).

In addition to being a punk rocker, Zholob is an orthopedic doctor who is currently war victims and soldiers, while his bandmates — Bohdan Hrynko and Oleg Hula — are both members of the Ukrainian territorial defense.

“The Clash were one of our inspirations when we fell in love with punk rock and music in general, there is no snobbery or pretentiousness to the music, they had something to say and voiced their opinions against human anger,” Zholob Telled NME. “‘London Calling’ epitomizes all of that and we are very happy to be able to take this iconic classic and turn it into our own anthem with new meaning and life.”

Many of the organizers and performers of the Kyiv-based Atlas music Festival have also moved to Lviv. Rolling Stone, the festival has donated almost all its supplies from the canceled fest — including water, raincoats and gloves — for humanitarian and military efforts.