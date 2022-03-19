How Jane Fonda got Ted Danson Arrested

Jane Fonda launched what she called the “Janes Fonda Initiative” in October 2019. “Fire Drill Fridays,”These weekly protests against global warming saw her not only accept arrest but also welcomed it. Per actually, The New York TimesFonda was PlannedTo be arrested, she used her celebrity status and all the privileges that came with it to draw attention to a cause that she was passionate about. Ted Danson was among the many celebrities that followed her lead, getting also arrested.

As for Why?Ted Danson became involved in “Fire Drill Fridays,”He shared the following:Ellen DeGeneres Show“That he was inspired and motivated by her actions, even when she was in her 80s. Danson continued to explain that while he had been involved with a variety of climate change initiatives in the past 30 years, it never felt as if he was doing something. There is enoughFonda’s achievements were made even more impressive by him. Naturally, he was keen to join her movement.

According to the Los Angeles TimesBefore the arrest, Danson addressed Capitol Hill to a crowd, referring directly to Fonda. “mentor”She is her newest partner. “trainee.”