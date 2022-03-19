Star Trek’s Chris Pine Reacts To The Recently Announced Fourth Movie

Scotty, beam me up again. It’s been almost six years since. Star Trek: Beyond, it looks like we’re getting a fourth installment in JJ Abrams’ Star Trek Series – although, according to star Chris Pine, he didn’t have any idea it was happening.

In an interview with Variety , All the Old Knives Chris Pine, an actor, reacts to the newly announced fourth film in this new series Star Trek series. Even Captain James T. Kirk seems to be interested in this series. didn’t know that the film was coming . He stated that:

I believe everyone was asking, “Did this happen?” [Laughs]. We are usually the last to learn, but I know we are all excited. We’re always open to receiving a script if they ask. We have not seen the script. It’s not something I know.

Major movie studios often greenlight films before assembling their casts, so it’s not too surprising that Chris Pine would have heard about the fourth Star TrekMovie through the grapevine Paramount Pictures is a good choice for Trekkies. expressed the intent to recruit Chris Pine as well , but also the franchise’s other stars like Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, and John Cho.

Chris Pine may not yet have read the script for the new movie. Star Trek movie, but it’s not like J.J. Abrams could produce another sequel to the iconic space opera without its main protagonist. The Wonder WomanThe actor played Captain Kirk in all three movies. Star Trek ‘Kelvin Timeline,’The J.J. Abrams timeline. It’s unknown if the new film will be a direct sequel to Star Trek Beyond or a reboot, but if it’s the former, it would have to include the iconic Kirk. And it’s not like the character couldn’t return – the ending of Star Trek BeyondKirk declined a promotion to remain captain of USS Enterprise.

Chris Pine has plenty of things to do He waits patiently for the script. Star Trek 4. His latest film, All the Old Knives with Thandiwe Newton, will be released this April, and he’s on tap to star in Olivia Wilde’s second directorial feature Don’t Worry DarlingFlorence Pugh, Harry Styles. Chris Pine will also be returning to sci-fi/fantasy in the film adaptation. Dungeons & DragonsAlthough his role is not yet known,