Wendy Williams took legal action against a publicist after her talk show was cancelled

After 13 seasons Wendy Williams ShowOfficially, the show was cancelled. Sherri Shepherd has taken over the role of daytime host. This news was made after several reports that Williams was in declining health and being financially exploited. The problems persist, and Williams, 57 years old, has recently taken legal action against a publicist following the cancellation.

Wendy Williams Legal Team Issues a Big Statement against Ex Employee

The now-former talk show host’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Howard Bragman, per documents obtained by Central Recorder. He has technically been speaking on Wendy Williams’ behalf as her representative, even downplaying rumors to one outlet in February that she wasn’t returning to her namesake show. Bragman made some other statements more recently as well, which we’ll get into further down, but the main gist is that, evidently, Williams hasn’t approved for such statements to be made by Bragman. LaShawn Tom, her attorney, wrote the cease and desist.

Wendy has informed me that Wendy has not authorized you to make any statements for her. I request that you immediately retract all statements from media outlets. Wendy informs me that she has not authorized you to make any statements for her. Therefore, I request that your statements be immediately withdrawn from all media outlets.

Central Recorder’s sources allege that the publicist in question and the rest of her management team were actually fired last month. A source of authority is also claimed to be the ex-husband and son of the TV personality. Even her ex-husband has taken to suing the production house behind the show’s eponymous for terminating the star in error.

Insta Post prompts Wendy Williams publicist to say something

One week before the cease and desist letter came out, there was an awkward exchange of she stated, he stated, which led to confusion. On Wendy Williams’ official Instagram account, per PeopleA message was posted to her stories by Howard Bragman (in the first person). She claimed to appreciate Howard Bragman’s previous concerns expressed about her but also firmly stated that she did not authorize him to comment about her status with the production company behind her cancelled show. Bragman responded by telling the outlet:

Although I am not certain of the source of the post on social media, Wendy, my friend from high school, FaceTimes me and we have the opportunity to talk about recent events. Together we can find the best way forward.

The publicist’s implication seemed to be that the TV personality was being influenced or not in control of her social media accounts. All other narratives indicate that the tide is turning for the actress in the wake of the inhouse legal drama. Anonymous sources claim that her health is in decline. “old self”In fact, they have been renewed. Likewise, more recently, the words came straight from the talk show host’s mouth as she discussed her next return to TV after the cancellation.

Nevertheless, if it isn’t clear by now, those in Wendy Williams ‘camp don’t want to hear about problems – and they’ll apparently use legal force if necessary. The situation is currently in flux so it’s possible that more updates will be forthcoming sooner than anticipated.