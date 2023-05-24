You can’t gamble if you don’t want to. Sloto Cash is the site you visit. You might win. Maybe you lose. Perhaps you will win huge. Maybe you lose big. You may play the game because it is fun, regardless of whether you win or lose. What matters is the whole package.

Back injuries are serious.

These injuries can be serious because they affect the spinal cord, which is the main communication system for your entire body. A spinal cord injury can result in a person being paraplegic or quadriplegic, depending on its location. Your life will be forever changed, no matter what.

What are the historical developments in paraplegic care?

Paraplegia is characterized by paralysis of the lower extremities or loss in function. The history of treatment has seen a significant evolution.

Ancient civilisations and their treatments

The ancient civilisations of Egypt, Greece and China had limited knowledge about spinal cord injuries. In this period, the treatment mainly consisted of supportive care. Pain management and basic wounds were also provided.

The 18th Century

In this period humans were better able to understand human anatomy. The spinal cord and paraplegics were understood by doctors. The surgical technique and the anesthesia (pain-relief during surgery) were both improved.

Even with improved treatment, it was still necessary to provide supportive care and prevent secondary infections. The old death sentence for injuries is no more.

In the 20th Century

In the first half of the 20th Century, surgery was developed to stabilise spinal fractures and release the spinal chord. The procedures were designed to reduce damage and relieve pressure from the spinal cord.

The use of corticosteroids to treat inflammation became popular in the middle 1900s. To reduce inflammation and spinal cord swelling, high-dose steroids are administered.

As physical rehabilitation programs emerged, they began to emphasize the importance of functional training and daily activities for paraplegics.

Paraplegics can benefit from technological advancements such as lightweight wheelchairs and improved orthotic devices.

The late 20th Century to the 21st Century

We are currently in this time. As many will say, “the wellsprings of wisdom are opening”.

A new field was created for paramedics. The paramedic field has expanded.

It was “new” to do something so simple as put a back and neck brace around the spine in order not to move it. You will know what I mean if you remember the old television show, “Emergency”. (Emergency! The Complete Series [DVD] ).

Medical technology has also made major advances. Diagnostic technologies such as MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds were included. The detection of spinal injuries was improved. The guesswork involved in determining the location and extent of a spinal injury has been reduced.

The surgical techniques evolved, with an emphasis on minimising trauma and complications, while improving the spinal stabilization procedure. Even in the 1970s, things that are now considered common sense were still considered new.

For example, consider the Spinal Bifida defect (the back part of a foetus doesn’t close properly during development). This condition was present in babies who were born vaginally as early as the late 1970s. The baby became paralyzed.

The most important thing we now know is that folic Acid plays an essential role in helping to prevent this disease. Giving folic to a woman during pregnancy reduced the severity of this condition.

Secondly, this condition is detected by ultrasounds. The baby, instead of being delivered vaginally, is now born by a C-section. It prevents the spinal chord from being moved unnecessarily before the operation.

This condition is even “curable” by the latest advancements in neonatal surgeries, while the baby’s developing within the mother’s uterus.

Physical therapy, occupational therapies, and psychosocial support are all part of the rehabilitation process.

In terms of living with it, new technologies like powered exoskeletons (PES), functional electrical stimulators (FES), neuroprosthetics provide opportunities for improved mobility and recovery.

How does asparagus fit in?

Andrew Pelling, a biophysicist from Ottawa, believes asparagus can help treat spinal cord injury.

“I was cooking with it one day and noticed how it … looked like a spinal cord,” said Pelling. It’s filled with all of these tiny capillaries that transport water.

Pelling said that the idea of using a piece of asparagus to “insert in damaged areas of spinal cord to guide neurons to reconnect” was born.

In early trials, paralyzed mice are able move their legs. The rats were paralyzed below the waist. Within 12 weeks they were able to move their legs and coordinate them again.

First, we used detergents to remove the DNA and proteins from asparagus stalks.

What you are left with is fibrous tissue from the plant. Pelling said, “You know the kind of stuff that sticks to your teeth.”

Next, the implants were tested on rats who had suffered severe spinal cord injuries. The researchers cut the spinal cords of rats and surgically implanted asparagus sections to determine if they would develop new neural pathways.

Pelling stated that “the rats were paralyzed at the waist, but within about 12 to 14 weeks they had their legs moving and coordination back.” The rats were not walking exactly. This implant clearly improved motor control.

The neurons will be guided by the channels that they migrate along. Pelling stated that the idea had been around for many years.

Is asparagus approved by the FDA for use in the treatment of spinal cord injuries and paralysis?

Pelling co-founded the biotechnology company Spiderwort (https://spiderwortbio.com/), a company that was created to spearhead the next stage of asparagus research. FDA has designated this technology as a “breakthrough” device.

Pelling says it is not yet clear when or who would be able test out this technology. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval will mean a “very accelerated schedule to go to clinical trials.” The hope is to one day help people who suffer from paralysis below the waist.

Take a look! Ted Talk Pelling asks, “Can we treat spinal injuries with asparagus?”

This technology, even in the year 2023 is considered to be new. For example, when I asked ChatGPT to use asparagus as a treatment for spinal injuries they still replied with the usual vitamins and oil and did not make mention of the actual asparagus being used to guide the regrowth of the nerves. ChatGPT must catch up to the current times.