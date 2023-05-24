How old is XO Kitty’s Yuri actress?

Gia Kim takes on the role of Yuri in Netflix’s XO Kitty series but what do we know about the actress – from her age and Instagram to previous roles?

Netflix’s ever-growing library of content has allowed it to become a perfect testing ground for many aspiring actors.

The latest streaming series is XO Kitty. It’s a spinoff from To All The Boys, and it stars a bunch of fresh faces in major roles. Gia, who plays Yuri, is one.

Yuri in XO Kitty

Yuri Han plays a key role in XO Kitty.

She is an attractive social media star with wealthy parents, one of whom is the school’s principal, Jina Lim.

When the series begins and Kitty Song Covey arrives at her new school in Seoul, South Korea, she instantly takes a disliking towards Yuri as the social media queen is seemingly in a relationship with Kitty’s own boyfriend, Dae.

As the episodes progress, however, Kitty realizes that Dae and Yuri’s relationship is actually fake as Dae is only posing as Yuri’s boyfriend to cover for the fact that she is gay and is in love with her best friend Juliana, something that her strict parents don’t approve of.

Kitty and Yuri’s already complicated relationship takes on an even more complex dynamic when Kitty begins to develop romantic feelings for her former rival after Yuri takes care of her after getting badly drunk at a party.

Meet Gia Kim

Gia Kim, a South Korean-American actor, plays the part of Yuri (Kitty) in XO.

Gia Kim was born in Seoul on April 29, 1994, which makes her 29 years of age as of XO, Kitty’s release in May 2023.

She has now moved to Los Angeles.

Like most actors in the modern industry, Gia Kim is highly active on social media, notably on Instagram where she posts behind-the-scenes images from her work and personal life to a current following of over 338,000 – a number which has exploded since the series arrived.

Previous roles explored

Incredibly, XO, Kitty is only Gia Kim’s second professional acting role.

The actress’s debut was in Happy Ending, a 2021 short movie.

While Gia Kim may only be taking her first steps into the acting world, we’re sure that we’ll be seeing her again on our screens before too long.

You can now stream XO Kitty. Netflix After releasing Thursday, 18 May 2023.

