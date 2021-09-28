How Idina Menzel Really Felt Playing Lea Michele’s Mom on Glee

By Tom O'Brien
Idina Menzel was more than happy to grace the Glee stage over 11 years ago—despite one detail.
 
The Broadway star—who first caught the eye of Gleeks everywhere when she landed the reoccurring role of Lea Michele‘s biological mom in the series—touched on the topic during a recent questionnaire with InStyle.
 
“The scene that was the most memorable [on Glee] was probably singing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ with Lea Michele,” Idina shared the story. However, the Frozen actress, 50, then cracked a little joke, hinting about her casting as Lea’s mother. “She was 26, and I probably should’ve been her older sister,” she continued, adding, “But I don’t have a chip on my shoulder about that.”
 
At the time of Idina’s first on-screen appearance in 2010, the actress would’ve been around 39, and well—the math for an age gap between sisters for her and co-star Lea, may add up just a little more in retrospect.

