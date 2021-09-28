Will Love & Hip Hop: New York be renewed?

In March 2020, due to COVID-19, production was halted on Love & Hip Hop: New York, and all the other franchise series were also forced to shut down. That month, the Season 10 mid-season finale of LHHNY aired, but filming for the reality show was postponed indefinitely and has not returned since.

What ended up happening is that after a couple of Love & Hip Hop crossover specials, cast members like Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris from New York transitioned over to Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The franchise has had a predictable schedule in the past that saw every season released towards the end of each year. According to TheCinemaholic, the VH1 reality show usually starts the season within the same year as the last season, thus releasing new episodes by the end of the year. With these calculations, LHHNY should have premiered by the end of 2020.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and almost one year later, there still has not been any official release date or confirmation from VH1 about whether the show has been canceled or renewed.

If the series isn’t canceled and returns for another season, it’s likely that audiences will get another glimpse into the life of castmate Chrissy Lampkin and rapper Jim Jones, who both walked away from the series after Season 2 and returned for Season 10. The series, which is based in New York, has provided hip-hop fans with some hilarious family drama and relationships. It also introduced some new artists to the scene such as Cardi B.