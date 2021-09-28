CNN Taps Scott Galloway As Host For New Streaming Service

CNN has tapped marketing professor Scott Galloway to host a show for its upcoming subscription streaming service, CNN+, set to debut in the first quarter of 2022.

Galloway’s show will focus on “the news and conversations where business and technology collide.” A professor of marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business, Galloway is the host of the Prof G Show podcast and the co-host of the Pivot podcast. Galloway is an entrepreneur who founded companies including Prophet, Red Envelope, L2 and Section4, and recently authored the book Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity.

CNN said that Galloway’s show will be among the slate of original, live programming that will be available when CNN+ launches. CNN’s cable news rival Fox News launched its own subscription streaming service, Fox Nation, in 2018, and it features shows like Tucker Carlson Today and new episodes of Cops. MSNBC’s own streaming channel, The Choice, is available on the Peacock platform.

CNN+ also has plans to host a show anchored and hosted by Kasie Hunt. Kasie joined CNN+ after she left NBC News last summer. CNN also recently hired a group of executives to run the service.

Galloway is currently on the board of currently on the board of Panera and Ledger, and has served on the boards of The New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters, and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.