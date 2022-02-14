How Eric Adams Mixes Tough Talk With Superfood Smoothies

He shares a meditation mentor with Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga, adores books with titles like “Becoming Supernatural” and “You are the Placebo” and has tried to battle the toxic aspects of social media by leading a Twitter campaign to fight “negativity in this space.”

He is a vegan cookbook author and self-identified Virgo who is conversant with astrology, although not devoted to the practice.

And as a New York City media firestorm brewed over whether his diet is as strictly plant-based as he has professed — it is not, he would later admit — Mayor Eric Adams sat in his workout room at City Hall last week, demonstrating how deep-breathing exercises can help combat adversity.

“We all breathe incorrectly because we were never taught breathing,” Mr. Adams declared, perched on a workout bench in his socks, a white T-shirt and yellow and brown striped drawstring pants. There was a stationary bike to his right and 25- and 30-pound weights strewn around him, as he offered instruction on alternate-nostril breathing.