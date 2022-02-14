Ivan Reitman Remembered as ‘True Legend’ by Ernie Hudson, Paul Feig and More

Ivan Reitman, the director of the original “Ghostbusters” and producer of hits like “Animal House,” died Saturday night. Now, those who loved and worked with the filmmaker are remembering “a true legend.”

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” Reitman’s children said in a joint statement shared with the Associated Press that was published Sunday. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Early Monday morning, “Ghostbusters” star Ernie Hudson tweeted out his condolences to the family, writing, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP.”

I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP #jasonReitman — Ernie Hudson (@Ernie_Hudson) February 14, 2022

Paul Feig, who directed the 2016 remake of “Ghostbusters,” starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon and Chris Hemsworth, also paid tribute to Reitman.

“I’m in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience,” Feig tweeted. “He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly.”

I’m in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/SGnI7OcT9s — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022

Reitman died in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California. He was 75. His first big hit was the 1978 college comedy “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” which he produced. It subsequently launched the film career of “Saturday Night Live” star John Belushi.

Reitman later went on to direct fellow “SNL” star Bill Murray in his first big-screen starring role in “Meatballs” and the Army comedy “Stripes.” His biggest hit, of course, was with 1984’s “Ghostbusters.”

Fellow film director Phil Lord also mourned Reitman on Monday morning, revealing that Reitman was one of the first to see an early cut of Lord and his partner Chris Miller’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” — and apparently, Reitman wasn’t fully blown away by it.

“He sought us out and encouraged us when we made our first movie,” Lord wrote. “He saw an early cut of Spider-verse (‘Half of this is the best movie I have ever seen and the other half is bad’) and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes… RIP Ivan.”

Ivan Reitman was very good to me and @chrizmillr. He sought us out and encouraged us when we made our first movie. He saw an early cut of Spider-verse (“Half of this is the best movie I have ever seen and the other half is bad”) and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes… RIP Ivan — Phil Lord y Betancourt (@philiplord) February 14, 2022

You can read more tributes to Ivan Reitman from Judd Apatow, who called him a “true legend,” Al Roker, Mindy Kaling and more, below.

Opening night of Ghostbusters at UA Plainview was like a rock concert. The place exploded with joy. It was one of the most memorable moments of my childhood. Ivan Reitman influenced everything we all love about film comedy. A true legend. https://t.co/AHKAoo1ahB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 14, 2022

Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him. It’s sad he’s gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP ❤️ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 14, 2022

Ivan Reitman produced Road Trip and there wasn’t, and still isn’t, a day that we forgot what a COMEDIC MASTER he was. Growing up on his work & THEN getting to work with him was a dream. He was encouraging, brilliant and pretty much right about everything. RIP Ivan and thank you — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) February 14, 2022

Woke up to the sad news that director and producer, Ivan Reitman, passed away at 75. What a comedy genius, and a pleasure to meet him and interview him and the cast in 2014 for the 30th anniversary of @ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/owGBGaUbN6 — Al Roker (@alroker) February 14, 2022